FBR’s Sales Tax Refunds, Customs Rebates Fall 11% in FY23

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 28, 2023 | 4:37 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has paid sales tax refunds/customs rebates of Rs. 335.6 billion during 2022-23 as compared to Rs. 378.92 billion in 2021-22, showing a major decrease of 11.4 percent.

The FBR’s report of refunds revealed that the government is determined to facilitate revenue generation by creating a conducive environment for business activity.

Prompt processing of refunds/rebates strengthens the cash flows of the businesses. In line with this policy, FBR regularly processes significant amounts of refunds/rebates. During 2022-23 refunds/rebates amounting to Rs. 335.6 billion were paid to the claimants.

