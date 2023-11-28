Karachi Kings Trade Captain Imad Wasim to Islamabad United

Karachi Kings’ captain Imad Wasim has joined Islamabad United for the upcoming season of PSL 9 as Hasan Ali replaces him in Karachi’s lineup.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is witnessing major shifts in team dynamics as franchise partnerships undergo significant changes in the lead-up to the 9th season. Karachi Kings, a prominent contender, has taken an unexpected step with the departure of Imad Wasim. Waving goodbye to their captain, Karachi Kings have welcomed Hasan Ali to their team.

Imad Wasim’s departure, however, marks a strategic move as he has aligned himself with Islamabad United, bringing a notable trade by adding Hasan Ali to Karachi Kings. This exchange, though unexpected, adds a layer of anticipation to the approaching PSL 9 draft.

The leadership at Karachi Kings will now seek a new captain, as Imad Wasim relinquishes his role. Meanwhile, Islamabad United have Shadab Khan as their captain, ensuring stability amid these transitions. Imad Wasim, now donning the colors of Islamabad United, is set to assume the role of a key player in this revamped lineup.

As the PSL 9 draft nears, fans are buzzing with excitement, eager to witness how these strategic maneuvers will shape the landscape of the upcoming season. The league’s dynamic nature ensures that surprises are aplenty, promising fans an enthralling edition of the Pakistan Super League.