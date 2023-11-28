Stats Prove Azam Khan is the Most Dangerous Power Hitter in World Cricket

Pakistani middle-order batsman, Azam Khan showcased exceptional performance in T20 cricket this year, leading the charts of highest strike rates. He particularly excelled in the death overs, achieving the highest strike rate in this phase of the game.

According to the details, Azam Khan holds the highest strike rate of 220.00 in the death overs (16-20 overs) of T20 cricket this year, owing to his formidable and impactful batting approach.

The remaining three players on the charts are Rovman Powell, boasting a strike rate of 213.04, Saim Hain with a strike rate of 210.89, and Iftikhar Ahmed, another Pakistani batter, who holds a strike rate of 206.41.

Azam Khan may not have featured in the majority of matches for Pakistan, but he boasts an outstanding T20 record in both the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the domestic circuit.

He has also played for Gladiators and United in PSL, having played for Islamabad in the last PSL season.

So far, Azam Khan has been unable to showcase his aggressive and destructive batting skills in international matches for Pakistan, however, he has only participated in five T20I matches.