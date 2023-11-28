Multan Sultans Troll Local Journalists With New Appointment

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans has signed Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi to the management of the team. Nagi’s most recent duty was Pakistani men’s cricket team’s Media Manager when they went to India for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

ALSO READ Hafeez Promises Blockbuster Results in Australia

Multan Sultans owner, Ali Tareen, has made mickey out of the situation. He posted a picture on X, previously Twitter, where he stood along with Nagi and Multan Sultans General Manager, Hijab Zahid. Nagi was holding Pakistan cricket team’s shorts to mock the local journalists who made fun of him for wearing shorts in stadiums during the recently concluded World Cup.

Renowned sports journalists said that Nagi was acting in an unprofessional manner by wearing shorts. He was accused of not providing inside information of the team, as well as only spending time with foreign journalists instead of local sports journalists.

ALSO READ Stats Prove Azam Khan is the Most Dangerous Power Hitter in World Cricket

Nagi’s predecessor, Ibrahim Badees, was accused of the same allegations. Local journalists said that Badees used to spend most of his time with foreign journalists, which has now landed him a job in Cricket Australia.