Punjab to Launch Electric Bikes for Employees Soon: Minister

The caretaker Punjab government is gearing up to launch electric bikes to combat the dangerous level of smog. This was revealed by the caretaker provincial Transport and Livestock Minister, Ibrahim Hasan Murad.

According to the minister, the government will be providing electric bikes to its employees on lease. He added that the introduction of e-bikes will help in reducing reliance on costly fuel and safeguarding the environment in cities.

Murad emphasized the importance of the electric vehicle policy, adding that by providing incentives to electric vehicles (EVs) manufacturing, Pakistan can capture a substantial share of the global EV market.

He termed e-bikes a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to traditional transportation. The minister further stated that the provincial authorities have initiated action on smoke-emitting vehicles.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that the crackdown against vehicles polluting the environment will continue till next month. It is pertinent to mention that earlier, caretaker CM Punjab had announced 10,000 electric bikes for students on subsidies.