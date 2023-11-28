Roelant Oltmans Leads Junior Hockey Camp Ahead of World Cup

Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans is leading Pakistan men’s junior hockey team training camp in National Hockey Stadium, Lahore as they prepare for this year’s Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Oltmans has previously served as the head coach of Pakistan, India, Netherlands (men’s & women’s teams), and Malaysia’s teams.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign against Oltman’s country, the Netherlands. Pakistan will face Belgium and New Zealand after the Netherlands encounter, and if they succeed they will progress to the quarter-finals stage.

The Junior Hockey World Cup will run from 5 to 16 December 2023, with 16 teams participating in it. The venue for the event is Malaysia National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpur. The event will consist of players born after 1 January 2002, as it is a U-21 event.

Pakistan finished as runners-up at this year’s Junior Asia Cup which enabled the team to qualify for the World Cup. Pakistan lost to India 2-1 in the finals, but it was enough to make them qualify for the main event. South Korea was the third team to qualify for the World Cup, as they finished 3rd in the Asia Cup.