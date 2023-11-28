Sindh Police Arrests Officers Who Took Bribe From Cricketers

Four police officers from Sindh’s Sakrand police station have been arrested today, while two others have been suspended, following cricketer Sohaib Maqsood’s allegations of bribery and extortion.

Sindh Inspector General, Raffat Raja, has instructed the Shaheed Benazirabad Police to immediately investigate the incident. In a statement, the IG emphasized the need for stringent action against personnel involved in the matter.

ALSO READ India Set to Overtake Pakistan’s T20I Wins Record

DIG Chandio disclosed that four individuals connected to the incident have been apprehended. He explained that these officers, while on patrol along a Sakrand road, admitted to imposing a fine of Rs. 3,000 on cricketer Sohaib Maqsood for using a decorative number plate and beam lights.

Nevertheless, the DIG clarified that regular police officers do not have the authority to levy fines, as this responsibility falls under the jurisdiction of traffic police.

Additionally, the DIG disclosed the suspension of two senior officials from Sakrand police station, including a Station House Officer (SHO), citing their negligence in handling the situation.

In response to the incident, the DIG mentioned that images of the four patrolling officers had been shared with the cricketer, who successfully identified one of them.

Public attention was drawn to the incident near Sakrand when the cricketer expressed dissatisfaction with the provincial police in a post on X (formerly Twitter), accusing them of being “corrupt.”

In his Monday night post, Maqsood revealed that during his journey from Karachi to Multan by road, he encountered police officers who stopped him and demanded money.

ALSO READ PCB Cancels ‘Palestine’ Fine on Azam Khan After Massive Public Pressure

money then they will stop you again after 50 km and ask for money again corruption at it’s peak in sindh police 🙏🏻

We told them that we are international cricketers travelling to multan after our match in Karachi they still took 8000 thousand rupees and then let us go it will — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) November 27, 2023

In a later statement, Maqsood revealed that he encountered another obstruction at a certain distance, despite purportedly settling the previous payment demanded by the police during his initial stop. He emphasized widespread corruption persists within the Sindh police.