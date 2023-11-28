India Set to Overtake Pakistan’s T20I Wins Record

The Indian cricket team is poised to surpass Pakistan’s record for the highest number of T20I wins, as the Men in Blue prepare for the third T20I in the five-match series on their home turf against Australia.

According to the details, the Indian cricket team is on the verge of taking the top spot in the standings, as they are currently tied with Pakistan with 135 wins out of 211 matches played. India has a chance to break the tie and overtake Pakistan in the next match.

ALSO READ Hasan Ali Shows Interest to Play in Indian Premier League

Pakistan and India have an equal number of wins, with the Green Shirts securing 135 victories in 226 matches. The Indian cricket team maintains an impressive unbeaten record of 12 series on their home ground, with their most recent defeat occurring against Australia in February 2019.

India is on the verge of securing their 136th victory in the T20I format as the Men in Blue prepare to take on Australia at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati today.

ALSO READ Father Beaten to Death in Lahore Over Son’s Fight in Cricket Match

With a commanding 2-0 lead, India is poised to make history as the most successful T20I team to date.