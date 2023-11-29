Google Launches New .meme Domain to Grace All Comedic Websites

Given how popular memes are these days, it was about time we received a dedicated domain for them. Google has just released a new domain through its registry that lets you put “.meme” at the end of your website URL.

The .meme domain names have just entered an early access phase, during which they can be registered for an additional one-time fee. If you prefer to avoid this extra cost, you can wait until they are open to the public on December 5th, when they will be available for their standard annual rate.

Several people have already registered meme websites with this domain and of course, most of them are dedicated to cat memes. Some honorable mentions include the grumpycat.meme, nyancat.meme, and keyboardcat.meme. The meme explainer website knowyour.meme has also shifted its domain to the .meme address. Some websites, however, simply direct you to the .com address or take you to another platform altogether.

Google Registry boasts an array of unique domain names such as .dad, .boo, and the newly introduced .ing. However, .meme stands out as perhaps the most unconventional choice in their collection. This is also going to make the process of finding reaction memes for your group chats much easier than before.