PCB Announces Date for PSL 9 Draft

The highly anticipated PSL 9 player draft is set to unfold on 13th December at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

With the PSL 9 on the horizon, the franchises are all geared up to recruit the top players in their huts in the draft. The draft for the ninth edition of the PSL is scheduled to take place on 13th December in Lahore. Although the exact timing of the event is yet to be disclosed, the fans and teams alike are looking forward to the crucial day.

In the order, Quetta Gladiators have secured the coveted first pick in the draft, determined by the standings of the previous season. The selection order for the Platinum category’s initial round will start from the bottom of the points table to the winning team.

Following the completion of local player retentions on 10 November and the initiation of foreign player registrations on 20 October, heightened interest is evident from top players. A notable trade between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United sees Hassan Ali making a move to Karachi Kings, while Imad Wasim now calls Islamabad United home.

Cricket enthusiasts await the unfolding drama of the player draft, eager to see how these strategic moves will shape the upcoming PSL season. Marking the beginning of preparations for the 2024 Pakistan Super League, potential dates for the tournament are slated between 8th February and 24th March 2024.