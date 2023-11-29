Islamabad United or Karachi Kings? Who Won Imad Wasim-Hasan Ali Trade?

The anticipation for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is reaching its peak, with the draft for the upcoming season just around the corner. News of player trades is circulating, and two renowned franchises, Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, have made significant moves.

It is now officially confirmed that Imad Wasim, who served as the captain for the Karachi Kings, has departed from his franchise. He is now set to join Islamabad United. Conversely, Hasan Ali, the premier pace bowler, will be leaving Islamabad United and making a trade with the Karachi Kings.

Buckle up. The trade market’s open for a wacky ride… 🏎️ 🔁 Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United 🔁 Hasan Ali joins Karachi Kings Are you ready for the 2024 #HBLPSLDraft?#HBLPSL9 Read more here: https://t.co/84X51hG2ux pic.twitter.com/qejugejDXB — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 29, 2023

Imad Wasim has made an unexpected move. Despite leading the Karachi Kings to victory in PSL 5 as captain and delivering stellar all-round performances with both bat and ball in crucial matches, his departure from Karachi has come as a surprise. His departure is as shocking as his earlier retirement from international cricket across all formats while representing the Pakistan team.

Imad in Islamabad is expected to be a beneficial trade, with a high potential for success. His skills can significantly enhance the performance of the Islamabad United team. Considering Islamabad’s previous weaknesses in bowling during the last PSL, Imad Wasim, a highly economical left-arm spinner, brings a valuable asset that poses a challenge to opposing batters with his bowling.

Moreover, his batting prowess can contribute to putting the team in a strong position, especially during crucial stages of the game. Islamabad United is fortunate to have secured the services of this exceptional all-rounder, making him a pivotal player and a significant addition to the team.

On the other side, Hasan Ali is poised to join his third franchise team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He initially played for Peshawar Zalmi, then was traded to Islamabad United, and now is set to join Karachi Kings.

Hasan’s performance with the ball in the PSL has consistently been impressive, as demonstrated in his previous stints with different franchise teams. However, he particularly excelled in Peshawar Zalmi where he put in exceptional performances and played a brilliant hand in helping Peshawar lift the PSL trophy in the 2nd season.

While Hasan is still regarded highly in the Pakistan cricket circuit, his performances in limited-overs cricket have gone down recently. It will be interesting to see whether he can find his old form in Karachi Kings.

At this moment in time, it looks like Islamabad United have got a better deal out of this blockbuster trade.

Lastly, the upcoming PSL 9 edition is already generating excitement and anticipation, even though the draft is scheduled for December 13. If the anticipation is already high at this stage, one can only imagine the heightened excitement when PSL officially kicks off. Pakistani fans are eagerly awaiting this highly anticipated tournament, and all eyes are on their favorite franchises to see how they will build and shape their teams.

