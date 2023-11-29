PM Kakar Extends Term of DG (Legal), Ministry of IT By One More Year

The government has approved a one-year extension in the contract appointment of Muhammad Ayub, Director General (Legal) Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

An official notification issued by the Establishment Division stated that the Prime Minister has approved the extension in the contract of Ayub.

The notification stated the Prime Minister has approved an extension in the contract appointment of Muhammad Ayub, Director General (Legal) MP-II, Information Technology, and Telecommunication Division, for a period of one year as per terms and – conditions laid down in Management Position Scales Policy, 2020, w.e.f. 1st August, 2023.

