Shan Masood Promoted From D to B Category After Test Captaincy

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 30, 2023 | 1:23 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has promoted Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood to category B in the central contract list, up from his previous category of D.

In accordance with the board’s policy, if a centrally contracted player below A or B categories assumes the role of captain, their contract will be elevated to category B for the duration of their captaincy.

Shan Masood was appointed Test captain on November 15, 2023, and will serve until the end of the ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 cycle.

The left-handed batsman has played in 30 Tests, scoring 1,597 runs. Shan will lead Pakistan in his first assignment as captain in the upcoming three-match series against Australia, starting on December 14.

Here is the schedule for Pakistan’s tour of Australia in 2023–24.

Format Fixture Date Time Venue
4-day Warm-up Match Pakistan vs. Prime Ministers XI 06 December 2023 4:30 AM Canberra
1st Test Pakistan vs. Australia 14 December 2023 7:20 AM Perth
2nd Test Pakistan vs. Australia 26 December 2023 4:30 AM Melbourne
3rd Test Pakistan vs. Australia 03 January 2024 4:30 AM Sydney

>