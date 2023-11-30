Iftikhar Ahmed Drops a Mega Hint Regarding His Transfer in PSL 9

Pakistan men’s cricket team’s middle-order batter, and part-time off-spinner, Iftikhar Ahmed posted a picture on Twitter, where he is hinting towards a move to Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans.

Iftikhar has represented four of the six PSL franchises till now, (1) Karachi Kings (2) Peshawar Zalmi (3) Islamabad United (4) Quetta Gladiators. He represented Gladiators in the previous season of PSL, 2022. If he signs for Multan Sultans, this would be the fifth team he’ll represent in PSL, with only Lahore Qalandars being the team he hasn’t represented.

He posted a hint through a Spotify Unwrapped-esque style. Spotify, a digital music service, is used by millions and its users post yearly records on their social media accounts to show their friends and followers about the artists and songs they have listened to throughout the year.

Iftikhar Ahmed decided to give a hint by saying that the people of Multan are likely to be fans of Iftimania, a term coined after Iftikhar Ahmed’s outstanding batting performances.

Iftikhar doesn’t shy away from controversies, as he had a verbal spat with Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir while batting for Islamabad United in the PSL 2021.