Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Iftikhar Vs. Rossouw – Who Won Out of Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators?

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Nov 30, 2023 | 10:21 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators traded middle-order batters Iftikhar Ahmed and Rilee Rossouw, with Iftikhar heading towards Sultans and Rossouw re-joining Gladiators.

ALSO READ

Taking a look at their careers, both have enjoyed a lot of success in PSL, winning titles with different franchises.

Iftikhar Ahmed (PSL Career)

Matches 58
Innings 50
Average 19.92
Strike Rate 120.27
Century 0
Half-Century 4
Runs 777
Highest Score 71* (Not Out)
4s 51
6s 34

Iftikhar will represent his fifth PSL franchise when he steps foot inside the ground in the upcoming PSL; Lahore Qalandars is the only team he hasn’t represented.

Before the previous PSL, he hit Wahab Riaz (current national chief selector) for 6 sixes in an over while representing Quetta Gladiators in an exhibition match in Quetta. Iftikhar is known for his explosive exploits, thus the term ‘Iftimania’ is coined for him whenever he goes berserk.

2023 PSL

Matches 10
Innings 9
Runs 189
Highest Score 53
Average 23.62
Strike Rate 126.84
100 0
50 2
4s 12
6s 10

Iftikhar is a team-man who can chip in with a few overs of off-spin, so his utility is second to none in the domestic circuit. He even opened the bowling for Pakistan in the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup in India.

ALSO READ

Rilee Rossouw (PSL Career)

Matches 74
Innings 70
Runs 1867
Highest Score 121
Average 34.57
Strike Rate 146.54
100 2
50 10
4s 178
6s 76

Rilee Rossouw has a long history with Quetta Gladiators. He was with the franchise when the PSL was launched in 2016, and he has re-joined the team after spending a few seasons at Multan Sultans. He is a terrific top-order batter who can provide impetus if wickets fall at the top.

2023 PSL

Matches 11
Innings 11
Runs 453
Highest Score 121
Average 45.30
Strike Rate 171.59
100 1
50 3
4s 48
6s 21

His record in the previous edition of PSL was superior to his overall PSL record. He averaged over 45 while having a strike rate of 170+. He got to his third century in PSL history, along with the 3 half-centuries scored in the season.

Who Is The Winner?

In my opinion, Quetta Gladiators are the winners of this trade. They got the third-most successful batter of the previous season back in their team, along with the Silver category pick. Gladiators gave up their Platinum pick in order to re-sign Rossouw.

ALSO READ

Iftikhar is an excellent 3D cricketer (batting, bowling & fielding) but Rilee Rossouw’s PSL batting statistics are out of this world. He can bowl a few overs and act as the sixth bowling option for Multan Sultans (similar to how Khushdil Shah was used by them), but Rossouw will be the x-factor in making big totals for Quetta Gladiators.

2023 PSL Batting Statistics

Name Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 6s
Mohammad Rizwan 12 550 110 55.00 142.86 1 4 14
Babar Azam 11 522 115 52.50 145.40 1 5 9
Rilee Rossouw 11 453 121 45.30 171.59 1 3 21
Fakhar Zaman 13 429 115 33.00 160.67 1 2 27
Imad Wasim 10 404 92 134.67 170.46 0 3 16

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>