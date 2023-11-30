Uganda Rounds off the List of 20 Teams for T20 World Cup 2024

Uganda has secured a top-two finish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier with an impressive record of five wins out of six games. As a result, they have earned their spot in the T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the West Indies and the USA.

During the qualifier, Uganda secured a convincing eight-wicket victory over Tanzania in their opening match. Nevertheless, in the subsequent game, Namibian all-rounder David Wiese’s outstanding performance with figures of 4/17 led to Uganda suffering a six-wicket defeat.

The African team rebounded impressively, securing a notable five-wicket win against Test-playing Zimbabwe. Captain Sikandar Raza played a crucial role with an unbeaten 48, while Uganda’s bowlers, spearheaded by Dinesh Nakrani (3/14), effectively restricted the Chevrons to a total of 136/7. During the chase, Riazat Ali Shah (42) and Alpesh Ramjani (40) expertly steered the Cricket Cranes, securing a remarkable cricketing upset with five wickets to spare.

Buoyed by this triumph, the team effortlessly thrashed Nigeria, following it up with a 33-run victory over Kenya, solidifying their position in the T20 World Cup.

The momentum continued as they secured a decisive nine-wicket win over Rwanda, showcasing exceptional bowling skills that restricted Rwanda to a mere 65 runs. The target was comfortably chased down by the ninth over.

In contrast, Zimbabwe, having suffered defeats against Namibia and Uganda, fell short of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2024.

It should be noted that Uganda is set to make its debut appearance in an ICC World Cup event, marking a historic milestone. Additionally, it will join the ranks as the fifth African nation to participate in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.