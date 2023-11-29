Javed Afridi Demands Zalmi’s Home Matches to be Played in Peshawar

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi has strongly demanded the home matches of the franchise to be scheduled in home city Peshawar.

In a resolute declaration, Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, has emphatically called for a pivotal change in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. Javed Afridi has staunchly demanded that Peshawar Zalmi’s home matches be exclusively staged in their heartland, Peshawar. This fervent appeal marks a culmination of Afridi’s persistent efforts over several seasons to bring PSL matches to the vibrant city of Peshawar.

“No more ifs and buts, we need Zalmi home matches in Peshawar,” said Javed Afridi.

Javed Afridi’s unwavering commitment to bring Zalmi’s home games on their home turf shows his value for the local fans. Peshawar Zalmi, a powerhouse in the PSL, seeks not just victory on the field but also a profound connection with its local fan base.

As the cricketing community awaits the league’s decision on match venues, Afridi’s clear and direct message resonates, underlining the importance of bringing the excitement of PSL to Peshawar and fostering a stronger bond between the team and its home city.