KP Govt Promises to Send 5 Lac Skilled Workers Abroad

The caretaker provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) plans to send 500,000 skilled workers of the province abroad under the Prosperous Pakhtunkhwa Program.

This will be achieved by imparting technical education to the citizens of KP. According to Chief Minister Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, the Prosperous Pakhtunkhwa Program comprises of numerous initiatives aimed at the well-being and prosperity of its people.

He added that the provincial government will work with all the available resources to introduce reforms across all the sectors for the betterment of the people. CM Syed Arshad was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a 25 KV solar system at the Peshawar Press Club.

The Press Club expects to save Rs. 2 million annually with the solar system, which has been installed at a total cost of Rs. 6.4 million. The caretaker CM emphasized the importance of improving the province’s governance system as per the principles and requirements of public service delivery to ensure the effective resolution of problems being faced by the public.

He highlighted the various initiatives of the government for the welfare of the masses, including action against drugs, street crimes, adulteration, hoarding, self-imposed price hikes, vehicular traffic problems, and encroachments.

Moreover, the caretaker CM announced launching training programs for farmers through the agriculture and livestock departments in a bid to enhance production. Additionally, he hoped that people would soon benefit from the public service delivery programs provided by the government to all ministries and departments.