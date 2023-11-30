Newly Designed Banknote of 500 Dirham Introduced in UAE

The UAE Central Bank revealed its latest initiative on Wednesday, unveiling a new polymer Dh500 banknote, which has started circulation today.

Maintaining its distinctive blue color for easy recognition, the new banknote aims to spotlight the UAE’s commitment to sustainable development, showcasing cultural and tourism landmarks along with models of sustainability.

ALSO READ New Petrol and Diesel Prices Notified in UAE

On the front side, the banknote features the striking architecture of the Terra Sustainability Pavilion in Expo City Dubai, symbolizing the nation’s dedication to a sustainable future inspired by the principles of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Meanwhile, the reverse side highlights the Museum of the Future in Dubai, serving as a remarkable blend of past and future architectural and engineering prowess.

Additionally, iconic landmarks such as Emirates Towers and the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building at 828 meters, stand out on the reverse side, emphasizing sustainability through solar power.

In a strategic move towards environmental responsibility, the Central Bank of the UAE opted for polymer material, making the new banknote more than twice as durable as traditional counterparts and fully recyclable, thereby significantly reducing its environmental footprint.

ALSO READ Denmark Launches Short-Term Work Visa for Foreign Workers

Adding an extra layer of security, the new banknote incorporates multicolored security chip technology known as KINEGRAM COLORS, establishing the UAE as the first country in the Middle East to implement the largest foil strip of this kind on banknotes.

This technology, previously employed in the new version of the Dh1000 banknote, marks a pioneering step in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions to combat counterfeiting.