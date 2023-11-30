Sarfaraz Predicts Thrilling Contest Between Babar and Smith in Australia

Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed shared valuable perspectives on crucial players and anticipated obstacles in the upcoming three-match Test series in Australia.

According to the details, Sarfaraz discussed the upcoming showdown between batting maestros Babar Azam and Steve Smith, labeling them as “top-class batters.”

Sarfaraz said, “Both Babar Azam and Steve Smith are high-quality players.”

Sarfaraz Ahmed also emphasized the skills of left-arm pacers Shaheen Afridi and Mitchell Starc, underscoring their ability to present challenges for batsmen on the opposing team.

He added, “Shaheen Afridi and Mitchell Starc are both excellent bowlers, and they will both try to create problems for the batters.”

After completing two tours of Australia as a player, Sarfaraz provided valuable insights into the unique challenges presented by Australian playing conditions. While recognizing their demanding nature, he highlighted the invaluable learning experiences that Pakistani players can gain in such a formidable cricketing environment.

Additionally, Sarfaraz offered a word of caution to the Pakistani squad, advising them to anticipate banter and lively exchanges on the field during their time in Australia.

He stressed the significance of mental preparation for the rigorous competition, emphasizing the crucial roles of resilience and composure in confronting the challenges posed by the Australian team in their home conditions.