Teams and Schedule for National T20 Cup’s Super 8 Stage

With the group stage of the National T20 Cup concluding, the top two teams from each group have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

As group stage of the National T20 Cup has come to an end, the anticipation builds for the Super 8 phase. Super 8 will be featuring the top-performing teams that have secured their spots by claiming the top two positions in their respective groups. Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Sialkot Region, FATA, Peshawar, Lahore Whites, Lahore Blues, and Karachi Whites have emerged as the cricketing elites set to engage in fierce battles from 1st December in the Super 8 stage.

➡️ ICYMI: A look at the points table of @AHGroup_Pk Presents Jazz Super 4G National T20 Cup 2023-24 upon conclusion of the group stage 📈 Super 8 round will commence on 1 December 🗓️#NationalT20 | #AajaMaidanMein pic.twitter.com/sAMkyiXGyH — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 29, 2023

The Super 8 phase of the National T20 Cup promises an exciting lineup of cricket clashes from 1st December to 10th December 2023. On the opening day, Rawalpindi faces off against Abbottabad at 11:00 AM, while Sialkot Region takes on FATA in a parallel match. Later in the day, the action continues with Peshawar battling Lahore Whites under the floodlights at 3:00 PM, followed by an evening clash between Lahore Blues and Karachi Whites at 8:00 PM.

The following days offer compelling matchups, such as Peshawar vs Karachi Whites and Lahore Whites vs Lahore Blues on Saturday, Rawalpindi vs FATA and Abbottabad vs Sialkot Region on Sunday, and an intense Lahore Whites vs Karachi Whites encounter on Sunday night.

The competition culminates in the highly anticipated semifinals on 9th December and the grand final on 10th December, promising cricket enthusiasts a thrilling spectacle in the race to be crowned champions.