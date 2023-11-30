Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Teams and Schedule for National T20 Cup’s Super 8 Stage

By Ayna Dua | Published Nov 30, 2023 | 10:24 am

With the group stage of the National T20 Cup concluding, the top two teams from each group have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

As group stage of the National T20 Cup has come to an end, the anticipation builds for the Super 8 phase. Super 8 will be featuring the top-performing teams that have secured their spots by claiming the top two positions in their respective groups. Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Sialkot Region, FATA, Peshawar, Lahore Whites, Lahore Blues, and Karachi Whites have emerged as the cricketing elites set to engage in fierce battles from 1st December in the Super 8 stage.

The Super 8 phase of the National T20 Cup promises an exciting lineup of cricket clashes from 1st December to 10th December 2023. On the opening day, Rawalpindi faces off against Abbottabad at 11:00 AM, while Sialkot Region takes on FATA in a parallel match. Later in the day, the action continues with Peshawar battling Lahore Whites under the floodlights at 3:00 PM, followed by an evening clash between Lahore Blues and Karachi Whites at 8:00 PM.

The following days offer compelling matchups, such as Peshawar vs Karachi Whites and Lahore Whites vs Lahore Blues on Saturday, Rawalpindi vs FATA and Abbottabad vs Sialkot Region on Sunday, and an intense Lahore Whites vs Karachi Whites encounter on Sunday night.

The competition culminates in the highly anticipated semifinals on 9th December and the grand final on 10th December, promising cricket enthusiasts a thrilling spectacle in the race to be crowned champions.

