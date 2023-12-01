Another Day, Another High: KSE-100 Crosses 61,000 Mark With +900 Points Gain

By Ahsan Gardezi | Published Dec 1, 2023 | 3:18 pm
PSX | ProPakistani

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied to a new all-time high on Friday, surging past the previous record of 60,531 and breaching 61,000 points.

After opening trade, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1 percent or 590 points at 11:40 AM to a new high of 61,121. At 2:40 PM, it clocked in at 61,269, up 1.22 percent or 738 points.

At 2:50 PM, the KSE-100 index surged by 1.51 percent or 915 points to hit 61,446 points.

Key index-heavy stocks that had also attracted foreign buying the previous day continued their upward momentum.

Overall, the market experienced robust activity, with a total trading volume of 333 million shares, amounting to a value of Rs. 12.9 billion.

The highest participation was witnessed in Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited (PSX: MLCF) with over 28.7 million shares traded, followed by Fauji Cement Company Limited (PSX: FCCL) and Pak Elektron Limited (PSX: PAEL). The scrips had 26.2 million shares and 25.4 million shares traded, respectively.

Notably, the KSE 100 Index gained ~17 percent in November, attributable to sentiments due to Staff level agreement with IMF, encouraging decline in yields on treasury bills held during the month, and the highest foreign corporate buying in more than 4 years.

Top Volumes
SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME
MLCF 42.14 42.17 39.2 2.59 28,711,196
FCCL 18.86 18.86 17.6 1.32 26,241,500
PAEL 18.78 18.98 17.71 1.04 25,425,679
FFBL 24.13 24.44 23.76 0.13 14,913,500
HUMNL 7.58 7.7 7.21 0.34 13,386,500
AIRLINK 61.9 61.9 57.45 4.32 13,072,272
WTL 1.55 1.58 1.51 0.04 10,663,264

This is an intraday market update.

