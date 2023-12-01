Boxer Usman Wazir Extends His Streak to 12-0 by Winning Another Fight

Pakistani boxer Usman “The Asian Boy” Wazir has won his International Ranking fight against Thailand’s Namchai Singmansak at the Thailand Space Plus Arena, Bangkok. He won through a knockout punch in the third round, with the Thai boxer dropping on the floor resulting in the referee stopping the match.

Wazir is the current WBC Middle-East, ABF Welterweight, and WBA Asia Welterweight Champion. He became the first Pakistani to win the WBO Youth Welterweight Championship last year.

ALSO READ Watch: Shoaib Akhtar Plays Baseball

Wazir (12-0) extended his win streak to twelve matches after the recent success. He has won eight of these boxing fights through knockouts, while still being undefeated.

Wazir’s next goal is to conquer the IBF Continental Championship and get into the IBF top 10 rankings

The best welterweight boxer in the world is Terrence Crawford (40-0). He is the current WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, and the Ring champion; he is on a streak of 40 wins and no losses, with 31 knockouts. Crawford is the mountain Wazir needs to climb in order to become the best in his weight class.

ALSO READ Mike Tyson Clarifies His Stance on Raising Funds for Israel

Wazir is 23 years old and has time on his side. Given the right training and matches, he can challenge the world’s best in the upcoming years.