Mike Tyson Clarifies His Stance on Raising Funds for Israel

Boxing World Heavyweight Champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson has clarified his stance regarding an event he attended where funds were raised for Israel.

Being a Muslim, his supporters were confused as to why he attended an event where fundraising happened to help the cause of Israel.

Tyson clarified that he was invited by a friend, and didn’t know about the fundraising side of affairs. He said that no donations were made from his side. Being a Muslim and a human, he supports peace.

Tyson has a boxing career record of 50 wins (44 knockouts), 6 losses and 2 no-contests. He is regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers ever, as he remained the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990.

A person with many controversies attached, he was a staunch supporter of Mohammad Ali. He famously told Ali that he would avenge the loss of Ali against Larry Holmes. Tyson knocked Holmes out in the 4th round of their 1988 fight.

Boxing fans are still criticizing Tyson as to why he didn’t specifically name ‘Palestine’ in the apology message. Tyson opted for a neutral position by neither naming Israel nor Palestine.