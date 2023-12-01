No Electricity in Stadium Hosting Australia T20I Makes India a Joke

India will play Australia in a T20I match today at a stadium where there is no electricity available. The stadium in question is Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Raipur’s stadium was once considered the biggest in terms of boundary lengths in Asia, but the dimensions will change for the T20I match. The ground is the 50th venue for international cricket in India, as the stadium saw New Zealand getting bowled out for 108 in an ODI match earlier this year.

The stadium authorities have to pay a 3.16 crore INR (Indian Rupees) bill to get the electricity supply back. The connection has been cut for the last five years. The last time a bill was paid was back in 2009.

A temporary connection has been installed at the stadium which allows the spectators’ gallery and boxes to have access to electricity. The floodlights would be lit through generators.

This will be the 4th T20I of the 5-match series. India is leading the series 2-1, as they try to get an unassailable lead. The match will start at 6:30 PM (Pakistan time).