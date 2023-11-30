New Winter Timings for Schools and Colleges Announced

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has adjusted the operating hours for all schools and colleges in both urban and rural areas of Islamabad in response to the recent decline in temperature.

As per the notification issued by the FDE, the revised timings will be effective from December 1 until January 31, 2024.

For single-shift institutes, the new schedule entails operations from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm on Monday through Thursday, with an early closure at 12:30 pm every Friday.

Likewise, the FDE has communicated updated timings for double-shift institutes in the federal capital. The morning session will run from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday, concluding at 12:30 pm on Fridays.

The evening shift will be operational from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Monday through Thursday, and the second shift will commence at 2:30 pm on Fridays.

Postgraduate colleges have also been included in this adjustment, operating from either 8:30 am to 2:00 pm or 4:00 pm.

This alteration in school timings is anticipated to be mirrored in other parts of the country, considering the anticipated further drop in temperature.

