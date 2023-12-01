Punjab Hires Transgenders to Go After Tax Defaulters

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 1, 2023 | 5:20 pm

In a groundbreaking move, the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has hired the services of transgenders to collect tax from defaulters.

Three transgenders were strategically stationed along Lahore’s Wahdat Road, where they engaged with motorists, advocating for timely tax submissions.

Chaudhry Asif, Director of the Excise and Taxation Department, highlighted the initiative’s dual purpose – to motivate tax compliance and provide a source of regular employment for the transgender community, shielding them from resorting to begging for livelihood.

As part of the arrangement, the transgenders will be compensated with daily wages, amounting to Rs. 1,000 per day.

This progressive step not only aims to enhance tax revenue but also strives towards inclusivity and social empowerment, setting a positive precedent for the integration of marginalized communities into the workforce.

>