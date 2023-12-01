Punjab Suddenly Reverses Decision to Implement Extra Weekly School Holiday Again

The caretaker provincial government has decided against opening schools tomorrow despite a notification, announcing the opening of schools on the weekend.

In a notification, the Punjab School Education Department stated that all the schools will remain open for the whole week, from Monday to Saturday.

However, the caretaker CM has reversed the decision and announced that all the schools across Punjab will have an off day tomorrow. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Smog chaired under caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi.

The meeting decided that markets and restaurants will remain open. It is pertinent to mention that following the significant improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI), the provincial government has decided to lift the restrictions.

Earlier, the provincial government announced the schedule of winter vacations for all the educational institutes across Punjab. According to Mohsin Naqvi, winter holidays will commence from December 18 to January 1.

Moreover, Sindh has also notified winter vacations in the province, starting from December 22 until December 31.