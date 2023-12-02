Gilgit-Baltistan is Reducing Retirement Age of Doctors

Following a strong protest by the medical community, Governor Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has decided to reduce the retirement age for doctors in the region.

It should be noted that the provincial assembly had passed a bill increasing the retirement age of doctors by five years to 65. Later, the GB government issued a notification, endorsing the bill to increase the retirement age of clinical staff, including doctors, BSN nurses, and technicians in radiology, anesthesia, and ICU.

The GB Young Doctors’ Association and the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) rejected the notification, calling it a “black law.” Furthermore, they thought it would impede the recruitment of new doctors and hinder the promotion of junior doctors.

They had also announced the boycott of outpatient departments (OPDs) across all government hospitals.

Due to the strong opposition to the decision, Chief Minister Gulbar Khan issued orders against its implementation. Now, Governor GB Syed Mehdi Shah has issued an ordinance, under Article-74 of the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018, revoking the earlier order that set the retirement age at 65.