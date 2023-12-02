Hi-Speed Motorcycles to Launch Electric Bikes in Pakistan

After Yadea officially launched its first electric bike in Pakistan, another Chinese electric bike manufacturer, TAILG, is set to introduce its bikes in the local market.

The Chinese company recently announced its partnership with Hi-Speed Motorcycles to introduce and market its electric bikes in Pakistan under the brand “TAILG”.

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding in China recently, when a team led by Hi-Speed Motorcycles’ Director Operations, Azmat Ali Chisty, visited the country.

The collaboration between Hi-Speed and TAILG aims to “revolutionize” the two-wheel industry and significantly reduce traveling costs by bringing eco-friendly and innovative electric mobility solutions to the Pakistani consumer market.

TAILG claims that its bikes are incredibly economical to run compared to traditional petrol-powered bikes. Following the signing of the MoU, Hi-Speed Motorcycles has started teasing its EV bikes on its social media.

“Get ready to ride the future with Hi-Speed Razzy Motors. Our electrifying EV bikes are on the horizon. Stay tuned for the ultimate eco-friendly journey,” one of its social media posts read.

However, it is still unclear which specific models of electric bikes the company will be launching. TAILG offers a variety of electric bikes in the international market, including the Lion King model, XTM, FGYY-5000, LONGBAO, and a few more.

We are expected to get more information about the models that will be launched in Pakistan and their prices very soon.