iPhone 15 Pro is Running Resident Evil Even Better Than Before Now

Apple is about to release the final version of Resident Evil Village on iPhones and it’s going to run even better now, as reported by a YouTuber with early access to the game.

The new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max already impressed gamers by running AAA games remarkably well in their beta versions, but it’s going to get even better. YouTuber Datura Plays showed how an iPhone can run Resident Evil Village at a consistent 1080p 60 FPS, just like consoles. Not only that, but you will also get access to the full suite of graphical settings so you can tweak visuals and performance as you please, just like the PC version.

Since you get access to graphical settings, this means you could also turn some visuals down to run the game smoothly on higher resolutions on a bigger screen, emulating a true console-like experience. Additionally, Apple has also added MetalFX upscaling, which is similar to Nvidia’s DLSS or AMD’s FSR, which adds even more FPS at higher resolutions.

However, keep in mind that not every graphical setting can be cranked to the max. After all, you are still running the game on a phone powered by a tiny chip rather than a full-blown gaming PC with a massive graphics card dedicated to the job. You may also have to balance out some other visuals to maintain a consistent 60 FPS.

Regardless, this is still a major milestone for smartphone gaming as this is the first time a handset has been able to run a visually demanding AAA game just like a console or PC. We already know Resident Evil 4 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage are coming for iPhones soon, but we can’t wait to see Apple add even more titles in the future.