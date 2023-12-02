OnePlus Open Survives Brutal Torture Test [Video]

OnePlus Open is arguably one of the best foldables on the market at the moment, beating the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in several aspects. It is also an incredibly sturdy phone, as shown by a recent durability test from the renowned JerryRigEverything.

As expected, the phone’s cover display features a glass top. This glass, consistent with standard properties, shows scratches at level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale and develops deeper grooves at level 7.

The interior screen, typical of most foldable displays, is shielded by a plastic protector. This protector starts to show scratches at level 2, with more pronounced grooves appearing at level 3 since plastic is much softer.

The phone’s edges are confirmed to be crafted from aluminum, exhibiting a commendable level of dust resistance. When exposed to an open flame, the outer display endures for approximately 25 seconds before the pixels adopt a white hue—a behavior typical of OLED screens. In contrast, the plastic screen protector on the inner panel succumbs to burning within a brief five-second timeframe.

Now, onto the bend test: the phone not only withstands bending from either direction when folded but also endures bending in the incorrect direction when open. Although it doesn’t fully revert to its original form post-bending, it remains fully functional, showcasing an impressive level of resilience.

Considering OnePlus’s recent challenges in bend tests, it’s noteworthy that their perceived most susceptible device has proven to be the most durable. Reality, at times, can defy expectations and pleasantly surprised.

Needless to say, Samsung will have a lot more competition to beat in 2024.