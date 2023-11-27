OnePlus 12 Will Have a Special Marble-Like Green Color

The launch of OnePlus 12 is scheduled for December 5 in China. Although OnePlus has been building anticipation for the device through teasers, the design has remained undisclosed. Nevertheless, a banner image appearing on Oppo Mall now provides a glimpse of the OnePlus 12’s rear design and confirms the available color variants.
These marketing images confirm the design we have been seeing in leaks. The OnePlus 12 shares a striking resemblance to its predecessor OnePlus 11.
The back panel features a circular camera module accommodating three cameras, with the fourth camera ring containing various sensors and bearing the ‘H’ logo for Hasselblad branding. Positioned at the top-left corner outside the circular camera module is the LED flash unit.
The image also shows three distinct color options for the phone, which will be Classic Black, Pristine White, and Vibrant Green. A previously released image of the device showcased a front display with curved edges. Have a look at the image below.
According to sources, the OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a 6.82-inch BOE X1 OLED display with a 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. It is set to operate on ColorOS 14-based Android 14, with the global version, anticipated for a January 2024 launch, running on OxygenOS 14-based Android 14.
On the front, the OP12 will house a 32MP selfie camera, while the rear camera setup will comprise an OIS-enabled LYT-808 50MP primary camera, a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera featuring 3x optical zoom.
Being a flagship meant for 2024, it will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which will be paired with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. There will be a 5,400 mAh battery onboard with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.