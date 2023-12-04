21 Ways You Can Start Living in Germany [Guide]

Germany welcomes dreamers – whether you want to study, start a new career, reunite with family, or explore the country.

This article is your key to understanding the various visas available for different purposes. Germany doesn’t just invite, it offers a range of visas for unique experiences.

Visa Options/ Pathways for Entering Germany

Tourist Visa

For short-term visits for tourism, business, or family reunions, the Schengen Visa, commonly known as the Tourist Visa, is your gateway to Germany. This visa allows you to stay in Germany and other Schengen countries for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

Student Visa:

If pursuing academic excellence in Germany is your aspiration, the Student Visa is your key. Secure admission to a German university, demonstrate financial stability and obtain health insurance to embark on this rewarding journey.

Business Visa:

For those seeking to expand their professional horizons in Germany, the Business Visa is their passport to success. An invitation letter from a German company, proof of financial means, and health insurance are essential prerequisites.

Work Visa:

If you’re ready to contribute your skills to Germany’s dynamic workforce, the Work Visa is your path to success. A job offer and the right qualifications are the keys to unlocking this opportunity.

Job Seeker Visa:

Embark on a quest to find the perfect career fit in Germany with the Job Seeker Visa. Demonstrate your qualifications and explore potential employment opportunities.

Family Reunification Visa:

Reunite with your family in Germany with the Family Reunification Visa. Provide proof of your relationship and financial stability to cherish this heartfelt reunion.

EU Blue Card:

Unleash your professional potential in Germany with the EU Blue Card, specifically designed for highly skilled workers outside the EU. A job offer meeting specific criteria, a recognized degree, and a passion for your field are the stepping stones to exciting career opportunities.

Au Pair Visa:

Immerse yourself in German life and experience cultural exchange with the Au Pair Visa. Work with a host family, providing childcare and cultural exchange opportunities.

Freelance Visa:

Pursue entrepreneurial endeavors or freelance work in Germany with a Freelance Visa. Craft a detailed business plan, highlight your skills, and embark on a self-employed adventure in Germany.

Visa for Medical Treatment:

Seek top-notch healthcare in Germany with a Visa for Medical Treatment. Present your medical certificates, treatment confirmation, and proof of financial means.

Guest Scientist Visa:

Contribute to research projects in Germany with the Guest Scientist Visa. An invitation from a German research institution, proof of qualifications, and financial means are essential for this scientific collaboration.

Language Course Visa:

Enhance your language skills and immerse yourself in German culture with the Language Course Visa. Secure enrollment in a language school, arrange accommodation, and ensure financial stability for a rewarding language learning experience in Germany.

Blue Card for IT Specialists:

If you’re an IT specialist with a passion for technology, the Blue Card for IT Specialists is your pathway to a dynamic career. A job offer meeting specific salary criteria, a recognized degree, and technological expertise open doors to exciting career opportunities.

Cultural/Artist Visa:

Unleash your artistic talents and contribute to Germany’s vibrant cultural scene with the Cultural/Artist Visa. An invitation from a German cultural institution, proof of artistic activities, and financial stability pave the way for a fulfilling cultural exchange.

Job Seeker Visa for Graduates:

Recent graduates from German universities can extend their stay with the Job Seeker Visa for Graduates. Show your graduation certificate, health insurance, and financial stability as you transition from academia to the professional landscape in Germany.

Training/Internship Visa:

Gain hands-on experience and enhance your skills with the Training/Internship Visa. Show an Ausbildung contract, internship agreement, and proof of accommodation for a valuable learning experience in Germany.

Visa for Visiting Family Members of EU/EEA Citizens:

Visit your family residing in Germany as EU/EEA citizens with the Visa for Visiting Family Members. Provide evidence of your relationship and the EU/EEA citizen’s residence to enjoy precious moments together in Germany.

Visa for Fellowship:

Attend fellowships in Germany with the Visa for Fellowship. Depending on the fellowship type, a short-term visa may be required.

Ausbildung or Apprenticeship Visa:

The Ausbildung or Apprenticeship Visa is popular among non-EU nationals seeking vocational training in Germany. Understand the application process and requirements for starting your Ausbildung.

Investor Visa:

While information about the Investor Visa may be scarce, this section highlights the special privileges available for those interested in investing in Germany.

FSJ (Freiwilliges Soziales Jahr) or Voluntary Work Visa:

FSJ is a transformative experience for young people seeking to make a positive impact while gaining invaluable life skills. Engage in volunteer work across social and community settings, contributing to a meaningful cause.

Fundamental Requirements for All Visa Applications

Regardless of the specific visa type you require, some fundamental requirements apply to all visa applications for Germany. These include:

Valid Passport and Photos: Ensure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your planned departure date and have passport-sized photos ready. Complete Application Form: Fill out the visa application form accurately and comprehensively. Provide all requested information, including personal details, travel plans, and financial documentation. Travel Health Insurance: Obtain travel health insurance for the duration of your stay in Germany. This insurance should cover any unexpected medical expenses, including hospitalization and repatriation. Proof of Accommodation: Provide proof of your accommodation arrangements in Germany. This could include hotel reservations, a letter of invitation from a host family, or documentation of accommodation secured through a language school or internship program. Financial Stability: Submit recent bank statements or other financial documents to demonstrate your financial ability to support yourself during your stay in Germany. This may include proof of income, savings, or sponsorship. Travel Itinerary: Include a detailed itinerary of your planned activities and destinations in Germany. This will help the visa authorities assess the purpose and legitimacy of your visit. Flight Reservations: Present confirmed flight reservations for your trip to and from Germany. This demonstrates your intention to travel and return within the specified visa period. Consulate Interview: Be prepared for a consulate interview if required. This is an opportunity for the visa authorities to gather additional information and assess your eligibility for the visa.

Additional Tips for Visa Application Success

To increase your chances of a successful visa application, consider these additional tips: