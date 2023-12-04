Alarms Raised Over Lack Of Funds For Upcoming General Elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has raised concern over the non-provision of funds allocated for the upcoming General Elections.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Finance Secretary was summoned to the commission today to address the situation.

The Chief Election Commissioner has decided to loop in Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar about the shortfall.

Sources remarked this was deemed necessary due to the Finance Ministry’s failure to release the allocated funds for the general elections.

Sources indicated that a detailed letter addressing the Prime Minister will be dispatched today, shedding light on the critical issue at hand. In the current financial year’s budget, a substantial sum of Rs. 42 billion has been earmarked for the general elections. However, the Finance Ministry has only disbursed Rs. 10 billion thus far, and the remaining amount is inexplicably held up.

ECP urgently requires an additional Rs. 17 billion to facilitate the smooth conduct of the general elections scheduled for February 8, insiders added. Despite repeated requests to the Ministry of Finance for the release of funds, no positive response has been received.

To expedite the process, a written reminder has been sent to the Ministry of Finance, urging the immediate provision of the outstanding amount.