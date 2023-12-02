Sindh Rejects Rs. 2 Billion Demand for Rangers, Gives Rs. 3.3 Billion to Schools

The caretaker government of Sindh has turned down a proposal, seeking Rs. 2 billion for Rangers to procure vehicles and anti-riot gear, including water cannons and communication equipment.

According to details, the proposal was presented by the provincial home department, informing the cabinet about the requirements of the paramilitary force. The home department stated that rangers need Rs. 2 billion for anti-riot gear, as they support the Sindh police in crowd management.

Furthermore, the cabinet was also informed about the need to increase the operational capacity of the Rangers due to the upcoming general elections. However, the cabinet decided against providing the requested funds and instead allocated Rs. 357 million for buying anti-riot gear and vehicles.

On the other hand, the cabinet approved Rs. 3.3 billion for the repair of around 9,900 school buildings in different districts of the province, including 1,015 in Karachi, 4,520 in Hyderabad and 4,366 in Sukkur.

These school buildings have been identified as the appropriate locations for setting up polling stations during the upcoming general elections.

According to the school education department, the concerned deputy commissioners and executive engineers of these districts chose the schools for polling stations. However, their repair and maintenance would cost Rs. 3.3 billion, which was approved by the cabinet.

After the approval of the cabinet, sources told a media outlet that it would take weeks for the education department to get the money in its accounts. Additionally, the tendering process is also expected to take some time, leaving minimal time for the completion of the repair work.