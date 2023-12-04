Important Details of Xiaomi 14 Ultra Smartphone Leak Out

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is anticipated to be revealed in the second quarter of 2024, likely launching alongside the Xiaomi Pad 7 flagship tablet series in April. As always, we expect to see a China launch before an international debut.

According to a recent Weibo post by the tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS), details about the battery size and charging capabilities of the 14 Ultra have surfaced.

In the post, DCS mentioned a device codenamed Venti, revealing a 5,180 mAh battery and support for 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Although the specific device name was not disclosed, there is speculation that this information pertains to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Notably, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, in comparison, features a 5,000 mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities.

ALSO READ Redmi K70E Launched With Nearly Bezel Less Display and 90W Charging for Only $280

According to a recent leak from the same tipster, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rumored to feature a quad-camera setup on the rear, with all cameras boasting 50MP resolution. The primary sensor, allegedly the 1-inch Sony LYT-900 camera, is anticipated to support a variable aperture ranging from f/1.6 to f/4.0. Additionally, it is reported to provide native focal lengths of 0.5x, 1x, 3.2x, and 5x.

Similar to Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Running on HyperOS-based Android 14, the device is thought to be associated with the code 24030PN60G, which received approval from the EEC authority in October, potentially identifying it as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

ALSO READ Redmi K70 Pro Lamborghini Edition Has More RAM Than Your PC

In the competitive Chinese market, Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to go against rivals such as Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Oppo Find X7 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+ (or Ultra).