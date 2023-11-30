Redmi K70E Launched With Nearly Bezel Less Display and 90W Charging for Only $280

The Redmi K70E joins the Redmi K70 and K70 Pro lineup as a more budget-friendly option. Its base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is already available on Xiaomi’s online store in China at an attractive price.

Design and Display

Setting it apart from its counterparts, the K70E is equipped with the same 6.67-inch display size, but with a slightly lower resolution of 1,220 x 2,712 pixels. Despite this, it remains a high-quality panel, boasting calibrated 12-bit colors (deltaE = 0.43), and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

It features a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and employs high-frequency PWM dimming at 1,920Hz for smooth brightness adjustment, reaching a peak of 1,800 nits. It also has some of the best-looking bezels in the industry.

Internals and Software

Setting it apart from its counterparts, the K70E is equipped with the Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, a 4nm processor featuring Cortex-A715 and A510 cores, and supports LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage technology.

The phone capitalizes on this with options of 12 GB or 16 GB RAM at 8,533Mbps and storage choices of 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB. Additionally, the chipset benefits from a 5,000mm² stainless steel vapor chamber for cooling.

Cameras

The budget-friendly pricing of this model primarily impacts its camera setup. It features a main camera with a smaller 64MP sensor (1/2″) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), complemented by an 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera and a macro camera.

The main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps. There’s also a 16MP selfie camera capable of recording 1080p videos at 60fps.

Battery and Pricing

In terms of battery life, this model boasts a 10% larger battery than its counterparts, with a total capacity of 5,500 mAh. While its maximum charging rate is slightly less at 90W compared to 120W, it can still achieve a full charge in just 34 minutes. The fast charging process is managed by the Xiaomi P2 custom chip, while the G1 chip is dedicated to enhancing battery longevity.

The Redmi K70E can be grabbed from China for only $280.

