Redmi K70 Pro Lamborghini Edition Has More RAM Than Your PC

At Redmi’s recent launch event, the company unveiled the K70e, K70, and K70 Pro smartphones, with the most high-end model also receiving a special edition through a partnership with Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

Marking their decade-long journey in the smartphone industry, Redmi has joined forces with Lamborghini’s racing division to bring forth the Redmi K70 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse Edition.

This exclusive version of the K70 Pro, distinct from its standard counterpart, features three key differences, with its design being the most noticeable. Instead of the usual rectangular camera island, it sports an inverted convex pentagon shape, a nod to Lamborghini’s signature sharp lines. However, the back panel remains plastic. The eye-catching two-tone Green or Yellow hues and the carbon-fiber design are actually stickers placed under the protective panel.

In terms of software, this limited edition model comes with a unique Lamborghini Squadra Corse theme, integrated into the HyperOS interface. Promotional images showcase the Essenza SCV12 – a V12 engine-powered track-only hypercar – which is likely also a part of the phone’s theme.

ALSO READ Redmi K70E Launched With Nearly Bezel Less Display and 90W Charging for Only $280

This isn’t your standard Lamborghini design, it’s more akin to a specific Oppo Find X smartphone from over five years ago.

The custom-designed Redmi K70 Pro maintains identical internal specifications to the regular K70 Pro, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, fast LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and 120W charging for the 5,000 mAh battery.

ALSO READ Redmi K70 and K70 Pro Are Loaded With Flagship Specs Starting At Only $350

The notable distinction lies in the fact that this variant will exclusively offer 24 GB RAM and 1 TB storage. While the price is yet to be disclosed, there’s an assumption that this version may remain exclusive to the Chinese market.