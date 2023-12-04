Meat and Milk Pricing Mechanisms to Undergo Massive Change

In a significant policy shift, the government has opted to empower farmers and producers in determining the prices of meat and milk, relinquishing its role in price setting.

The objective behind this new approach is to inject competitiveness into the meat and milk market, ultimately resulting in reduced prices for consumers.

By affording farmers and producers greater control over pricing, the government anticipates a boost in production as increased prices would incentivize them to expand their output.

This move is underpinned by the belief that enabling agricultural stakeholders to set their prices will enhance their earning potential and, in turn, stimulate higher production of meat and milk.

Recognizing the socio-economic landscape, with 90% of the industry comprising poor cattle rearers, the government aims to promote a fairer distribution of profits.

Allowing producers to establish their prices is viewed as a mechanism to ensure a more equitable share of profits for this demographic.

Acknowledging the interplay between meat, milk, chicken, and fish prices, the government asserts that market forces should dictate the prices of these commodities.

This approach is expected to create a level playing field, fostering affordability for consumers while accommodating the dynamics of the broader livestock industry.

>