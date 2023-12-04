Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shaheen Sets His Eyes on Spoiling Warner’s Last Series

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 4, 2023 | 1:18 pm

Pakistan men’s cricket team fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed his desire to not let Australia bid a healthy farewell to David Warner.

Warner is set to retire from Test cricket after the three-match Test series against Pakistan, as the southpaw concentrates on white-ball cricket before he retires from all formats.

Afridi said that he has played cricket in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth, and this will be the first time that he plays in Australia’s capital, Canberra.

Pakistan is set to face Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval, Canberra from the 6th December 2023 for a four-day practice match. The PM XI will have a competitive team as it comprises players such as Test cricketers Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, and Matthew Renshaw.

Afridi also clarified that the Pakistani cricketers opted to load the luggage onto the vehicle as their own choice, as they faced a shortage of time before boarding the next flight. The cricketers decided to help the two Cricket Australia representatives who came to aid the national cricketers in their travel to Canberra.

Pakistan will face Australia in the first Test match of the three-match series at Perth Stadium on 14 December 2023.

>