Shaheen Sets His Eyes on Spoiling Warner’s Last Series

Pakistan men’s cricket team fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed his desire to not let Australia bid a healthy farewell to David Warner.

Warner is set to retire from Test cricket after the three-match Test series against Pakistan, as the southpaw concentrates on white-ball cricket before he retires from all formats.

Shaheen Shah Afridi "David Warner's had a great career, he's a wonderful guy. It's his last series but hopefully not a good one against us" #AUSvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/HbcKMLdaym — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 3, 2023

Afridi said that he has played cricket in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth, and this will be the first time that he plays in Australia’s capital, Canberra.

Pakistan is set to face Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval, Canberra from the 6th December 2023 for a four-day practice match. The PM XI will have a competitive team as it comprises players such as Test cricketers Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, and Matthew Renshaw.

Afridi also clarified that the Pakistani cricketers opted to load the luggage onto the vehicle as their own choice, as they faced a shortage of time before boarding the next flight. The cricketers decided to help the two Cricket Australia representatives who came to aid the national cricketers in their travel to Canberra.

Pakistan team has reached Australia to play 3 match Test series starting December 14. Pakistani players loaded their luggage on the truck as no official was present. pic.twitter.com/H65ofZnhlF — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 1, 2023

Pakistan will face Australia in the first Test match of the three-match series at Perth Stadium on 14 December 2023.