Parents Request Leniency Against Underage Drivers in Punjab

Amid the massive crackdown against underage drivers across Punjab, parents have appealed to law enforcement agencies for leniency.

These parents argue that they allow their kids to start driving at such a young age for various reasons, including taking their siblings to school because of the costly private transport services.

They have appealed to law enforcement agencies, requesting a reevaluation of the higher fines imposed on youngsters riding bikes out of necessity. Furthermore, the parents believe that instead of imposing heavy fines, underage drivers should be encouraged to adhere to traffic rules.

Additionally, they also questioned the government about the alternatives it has provided to school-going underage drivers after prohibiting them from using their vehicles.

Following the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision, thousands of underage drivers have been put in different jails. As per a report, 1,500 school students have been granted bail, while hundreds of others are still in prison.

Citizens told a media outlet that they are willing to stop riding motorcycles if the government provides them with affordable public transport alternatives. The spokesmen for the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) and City Police Officer (CPO) said that they have registered more than 2,000 FIRs against underage drivers in less than two weeks.

They added that they are just following the orders of the LHC. Traffic police officials told the media outlet that out of the total registered FIRs, 99% are underage motorcyclists.

According to the citizens, private pick-and-drop school vans charge Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000, making it extremely difficult for them to afford. Similarly, transporters are also charging significantly high fares.