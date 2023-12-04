Police Arrests Gang Supplying Drugs to University Students

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 4, 2023 | 1:50 pm

The Punjab Police’s Anti-Narcotics Department successfully carried out an operation, apprehending a notorious drug gang operating within universities in Lahore.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) reported that the anti-narcotic cell targeted the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, resulting in the arrest of five gang members, including two females implicated in drug activities within educational settings.

According to the police, the suspects face charges in multiple drug cases, and a significant quantity of Hashish and Heroin, valued in millions, was confiscated from their possession.

This successful operation aligns with ongoing efforts to combat drug-related activities and criminal enterprises infiltrating educational institutions in the city.

In a related development earlier this year, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) thwarted a drug smuggling attempt, arresting an individual who had ingested capsules filled with drugs at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

The joint operation by the ANF and the Airports Security Force (ASF) is part of a broader nationwide initiative to curb drug trafficking activities. In this specific case, four hashish-filled capsules were recovered from the suspect’s stomach during the operation at Lahore International Airport.

>