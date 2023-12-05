How Much Money Did Islamabad United Pay to Get Naseem Shah?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Islamabad United, paid Rs. 45 million to acquire the services of national team fast bowler, Naseem Shah, Cricket Pakistan has reported.

Shah represented Quetta Gladiators in the previous edition of PSL, but this time around it is Islamabad United who have quickly signed him up and given all-rounder Mohammad Wasim Junior and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed away to the Gladiators in a swap deal.

📣📣 Are YOU charged 🔋 for the most awaited trade of the season!?!? 🔥🔥 Naseem Shah moves to 🔁 Islamabad United Abrar Ahmed moves to 🔁 Quetta Gladiators Mohammad Wasim Jr moves to 🔁 Quetta Gladiators #HBLPSLDraft #HBLPSL9 @iNaseemShah @IsbUnited @TeamQuetta pic.twitter.com/IGZFDCt0WL — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 2, 2023

United’s first-round platinum pick has also been exchanged with the Gladiators’ third-round platinum pick.

The PSL draft is set to take place on 13 December 2023 at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore, while the flagship event is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March 2024.

Some rumors are going around that the PCB has sent two schedules to franchises, one with four venues, and the other with two venues. This has triggered Peshawar Zalmi as they want their home ground, Arbaz Niaz Stadium, to be a venue for the upcoming PSL event.

The announcement of player retentions for PSL 9 is scheduled for December 7, 2023. This should be kept in mind that each franchise is allowed to retain up to eight players, so they still have a few days to make up their minds and finalize the list.