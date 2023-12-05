Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How Much Money Did Islamabad United Pay to Get Naseem Shah?

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 5, 2023 | 5:22 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Islamabad United, paid Rs. 45 million to acquire the services of national team fast bowler, Naseem Shah, Cricket Pakistan has reported.

Shah represented Quetta Gladiators in the previous edition of PSL, but this time around it is Islamabad United who have quickly signed him up and given all-rounder Mohammad Wasim Junior and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed away to the Gladiators in a swap deal.

ALSO READ

 

United’s first-round platinum pick has also been exchanged with the Gladiators’ third-round platinum pick.

The PSL draft is set to take place on 13 December 2023 at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore, while the flagship event is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March 2024.

ALSO READ

Some rumors are going around that the PCB has sent two schedules to franchises, one with four venues, and the other with two venues. This has triggered Peshawar Zalmi as they want their home ground, Arbaz Niaz Stadium, to be a venue for the upcoming PSL event.

The announcement of player retentions for PSL 9 is scheduled for December 7, 2023. This should be kept in mind that each franchise is allowed to retain up to eight players, so they still have a few days to make up their minds and finalize the list.

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>