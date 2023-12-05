Australian PM Hosts Pakistan Cricket Team Ahead of Test Series

Pakistan men’s cricket team was invited to a ceremony hosted by the Australian Prime Minister (PM) Anthony Albanese in Canberra on 5 December 2023.

The ceremony was held at the Parliament House in Canberra.

It is noteworthy that a four-day match between Pakistan and PM’s XI will take place in Canberra starting Wednesday 6 December 2023, followed by the Test series against Australia from 14 December at the Perth Stadium.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed both teams and expressed hope that the match between PM’s XI and the Pakistan side would be enjoyable. He also expressed optimism about the upcoming Test series, acknowledging Pakistan as a quality team.

Pakistan Test captain, Shan Masood, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the historical significance of the match being played since 1951. He expressed great joy in playing this match against Prime Minister XI, emphasizing that the team is a tough competitor. The captain affirmed that Pakistan is not only prepared and enthusiastic for this match but is also ready for the challenges of the upcoming Test series against Australia.