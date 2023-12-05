Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Iftikhar Ahmed Questions Babar Azam’s Trust in Him as a Bowler

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 5, 2023 | 1:33 pm

Pakistan’s versatile all-rounder, Iftikhar Ahmed, has sparked widespread discussion with his recent remarks concerning teammate Babar Azam’s captaincy, prompting a closer look at the dynamics within the team.

During a recent discussion on a local sports show, Iftikhar Ahmed asserted that the former captain lacked confidence in his ability to win matches as a bowler.

Babar Azam captained Pakistan from 2021 to 2023, and during this period, Iftikhar Ahmed played under his leadership.

Iftikhar Ahmed asserted that he performed exceptionally well as a bowler in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, maintaining a commendable economy rate. However, he expressed the view that individual performances might not hold significant weight, as a captain tends to rely on players whom he trusts.

Iftikhar also mentioned that he had a discussion with the prolific batsman but expressed his preference for the task to be handled by a specialist.

At 33 years old, he highlighted his commendable record of taking a substantial number of wickets in both domestic and first-class cricket. However, he emphasized the importance of utilizing Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, recognizing them as specialist bowlers.

He further conveyed that it would be unjust to Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz if they were not assigned their bowling duties.

Meanwhile, Iftikhar Ahmed clarified that he identifies himself as an ODI bowler and believes he should be entrusted with his complete quota of 10 overs.

>