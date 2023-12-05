Iftikhar Ahmed Questions Babar Azam’s Trust in Him as a Bowler

Babar Azam captained Pakistan from 2021 to 2023, and during this period, Iftikhar Ahmed played under his leadership.

Iftikhar Ahmed asserted that he performed exceptionally well as a bowler in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, maintaining a commendable economy rate. However, he expressed the view that individual performances might not hold significant weight, as a captain tends to rely on players whom he trusts.

Iftikhar also mentioned that he had a discussion with the prolific batsman but expressed his preference for the task to be handled by a specialist.

At 33 years old, he highlighted his commendable record of taking a substantial number of wickets in both domestic and first-class cricket. However, he emphasized the importance of utilizing Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, recognizing them as specialist bowlers.

He further conveyed that it would be unjust to Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz if they were not assigned their bowling duties.

Meanwhile, Iftikhar Ahmed clarified that he identifies himself as an ODI bowler and believes he should be entrusted with his complete quota of 10 overs.