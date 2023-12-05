Shan Masood Confirms the Preferred Wicket-Keeper Batter for Pakistan in Australia

Pakistan Test captain, Shan Masood, has confirmed that Sarfaraz Ahmed will start in playing XI in the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia instead of Mohammad Rizwan.

In a recent media interaction, Shan Masood revealed that they will opt for Sarfaraz Ahmed over Mohammad Rizwan for the challenging Test series against Australia due to his recent outstanding performances.

Shan Masood – We will go with Sarfaraz Ahmed rather than Rizwan because Sarfaraz has scored runs over the last year and in domestic too.

Shan said, “When Sarfaraz returned to the Test format before the Sri Lanka series, he became the man of the series. Unfortunately, he suffered a setback after the first Test against Sri Lanka.”

He added, “In recent domestic cricket, he was one of the best batters. So, we will try to give him an opportunity, and he also performed well in the Australia 2016 series.”

It should be noted that Sarfaraz Ahmed made his return to the test side earlier this year during the home series against New Zealand, where he scored a magnificent century in one of the games.

Pakistan will face off against Prime Minister XI in a four-day warm-up match tomorrow in Canberra. Following this match, the Green Shirts will play their first Test match against Australia, scheduled to take place on 14 December in Perth.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood has just been handed the Test captaincy following Babar Azam’s resignation across all formats. Shan Masood will lead the Pakistan team, and all eyes are on him to see how he showcases his leadership skills against Australia in the Test series.