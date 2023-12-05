IBA to Introduce Competition Law Module in Directors Training Program

In the meeting held between the delegates of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, it was agreed to integrate a Competition Law Module into its Directors Training Programs (DTP) being carried out under the auspices of IBA.

This addition of the Competition Law Module in the DTPs aligns with CCP’s advocacy and aims to strengthen the proficiency of corporate leaders in Competition Law.

ALSO READ SECP Establishes Islamic Finance Research and Development Centre in Partnership with AAOIFI

The CCP delegation included Salman Amin, Member (Office of the Fair Trade, Exemptions and Advocacy), Shahzad Hussain, Director General (Legal, Advocacy and Registrar), and Ahmed Qadir, Director General, of Competition Policy, and Research. IBA was represented by Abdul Rahim Suriya, Furqan Tamoor, Senior Manager, Centre for Executive Education (CEE), IBA, and Kehkashan Mazhar, Assistant Manager, CEE.

It was also discussed in the meeting that IBA will inform the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) about the addition of the competition law module to their DTP programs.

The Competition Law module will consist of two comprehensive sessions. The first session will cover the importance of open competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activities. The second session will further enlighten corporate leaders on identifying anti-competitive practices, assessing compliance risks, and developing strategies for adherence to competition law. Participants of DTP will also gain insights into emerging challenges on digital platforms and measures that need to be taken.

Including the abovementioned two sessions in IBA’s DTP is likely to ensure that participants promote fair competition in the commercial and economic decisions of their organizations and mitigate risks associated with the prohibitive provisions of the competition law.

ALSO READ Competition Appellate Tribunal Fully Functional with Appointment of Justice (Retd) Miankhel as Chairman

Following the meeting, a presentation on competition law was given by DG (Legal, Advocacy)/Registrar of CCP to IBA students of marketing, economics, and business studies departments.

The presentation elaborated on the core components of Competition Law, its historical perspective, and its pivotal role in advancing Pakistan’s economy in an open competitive environment. This also enhanced the awareness of IBA students and faculty on Competition Law and its enabling provisions for the growth of the economy.