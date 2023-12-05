Shan Masood Gears Up to Play Energetic Brand of Cricket in Australia

The Pakistan cricket team is geared up for a four-day warm-up game against a Prime Minister’s XI, scheduled to commence tomorrow in Canberra.

During the captain’s photoshoot with the warm-up game trophy, Pakistan’s newly appointed Test captain, Shan Masood, interacted with the media. He expressed his readiness to embrace the challenges of leadership and pledged to play a brand of cricket that would energize fans from both countries.

Shan said, “We have come to play such cricket that energizes fans from both countries, and we need to increase the speed of scoring runs.”

He stated, “If our bowlers can secure quick wickets, it will be easier for us to execute our plans, as we have several options in our bowling attack.”

Shan Masood then highlighted the significance of reverse swing in Sydney, explaining why they included Wasim Jr. Additionally, he pointed out that both Khurram Shahzad and Mir Hamza, proven performers in domestic cricket, have been included for this reason.

Furthermore, he revealed the opening pair for the innings, stating that Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq will take on this role. Babar Azam will bat at number four, and the team’s preference is for Sarfraz Ahmed over Mohammad Rizwan.

In conclusion, Shan Masood emphasized the importance of Australian opener David Warner, acknowledging him as one of the best ambassadors of world cricket. He expressed that this series holds emotional significance for Warner and mentioned that they plan to present him with different challenges in his final series.

Meanwhile, the Green Shirts are set to face a four-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI tomorrow, which will take place at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Format Fixture Date Time Venue 4-day Warm-up Match Pakistan vs. Prime Ministers XI 06 December 2023 4:30 AM Canberra

After the conclusion of the warm-up game, the Green Shirts will play the first Test of a three-match series against the mighty Australians, which will begin on 14 December in Perth. It will be a challenging encounter for the Pakistan team.