Shaheen Afridi Clears the Air on Viral Luggage-Loading Video in Australia

Pakistan’s T20I captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has shed light on the circumstances surrounding the widely circulated video showing his teammates independently loading their luggage onto a container truck after landing in Australia.

Shaheen Afridi, set to spearhead the bowling attack in the upcoming bilateral series, disclosed the rationale behind the scene in a recent interview with a private channel. He explained that they took the initiative to catch the next flight in time.

Shaheen said, “We only had 30 minutes to catch our next flight, and we helped because there were just two people. We wanted to wrap it up fast and save time. We call this team a family, and we helped them as a family.”

The Green Shirts touched down in Australia to play in a three-match Test series against the home team. Upon their arrival at Sydney Airport, a widely circulated video captured the visiting players loading their bags into a truck, creating a buzz on social media.

Pakistan team has reached Australia to play 3 match Test series starting December 14. Pakistani players loaded their luggage on the truck as no official was present. pic.twitter.com/H65ofZnhlF — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 1, 2023

The incident divided social media, with one faction asserting that there was no issue with players carrying their luggage, while the opposing side criticized Australian authorities for their perceived “arrogance” in not assisting the Green Shirts.

