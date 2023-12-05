Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shaheen Afridi Clears the Air on Viral Luggage-Loading Video in Australia

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 5, 2023 | 11:30 am

Pakistan’s T20I captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has shed light on the circumstances surrounding the widely circulated video showing his teammates independently loading their luggage onto a container truck after landing in Australia.

Shaheen Afridi, set to spearhead the bowling attack in the upcoming bilateral series, disclosed the rationale behind the scene in a recent interview with a private channel. He explained that they took the initiative to catch the next flight in time.

Shaheen said, “We only had 30 minutes to catch our next flight, and we helped because there were just two people. We wanted to wrap it up fast and save time. We call this team a family, and we helped them as a family.”

The Green Shirts touched down in Australia to play in a three-match Test series against the home team. Upon their arrival at Sydney Airport, a widely circulated video captured the visiting players loading their bags into a truck, creating a buzz on social media.

The incident divided social media, with one faction asserting that there was no issue with players carrying their luggage, while the opposing side criticized Australian authorities for their perceived “arrogance” in not assisting the Green Shirts.

Australia is set to host Pakistan for a riveting three-match Test series, kicking off at Perth’s Optus Stadium on December 14. The cricketing action will then move to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground for the second fixture on December 26. The Sydney Cricket Ground will be the stage for the grand finale, hosting the third and final Test on January 3rd.

>